Image copyright Rick Kelsey Image caption The trouble occurred near to Watford's Vicarage Road ground

Four people have been arrested after two men were left needing hospital treatment following a fight near Watford Football Club's stadium.

The men sustained facial cuts and bruises, according to police.

Officers were called to Vicarage Road at about 17:10 GMT following the conclusion of Watford's Premier League match against Everton.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said the injured men had been taken to hospital "for further assessment".

Watford supporter Lewis, 31, who did not want to give his full name, told the Press Association he "heard a lot of shouting" as he left the football ground and "went to take a look".

He said he saw "a Watford fan lying on the floor, apparently unconscious, with blood on his face" and "three Everton fans running from the scene towards the town centre".

He added that people gathered around the injured man "were crying and shouting for people to help and call an ambulance".

A video posted on Twitter shows people gathered around someone lying on the floor while an onlooker calls out "coward".

BBC reporter Rick Kelsey said he saw two Watford fans on the ground, covered in blood.

In January, Everton supporters were involved in a brawl before and after an FA Cup game against Millwall in London ,which the Met Police described as "some of the most shocking football violence seen for some time".

One man was left with a "life-changing" scar when he was slashed across the face.

On Tuesday, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm, and violent disorder.