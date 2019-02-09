Luton busway crash: Man dies after being hit by bus
- 9 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after being hit by a bus on a busway.
The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle on a section of the specially adapted route near Hatters Way, Luton, shortly after 04:00 GMT.
He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries, Bedfordshire Police said.
Roads had been reopened following the crash but the busway would remain closed while investigations took place, the force added.