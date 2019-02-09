Image copyright Google Image caption The busway in Luton has been closed after a man died

A man has died after being hit by a bus on a busway.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle on a section of the specially adapted route near Hatters Way, Luton, shortly after 04:00 GMT.

He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries, Bedfordshire Police said.

Roads had been reopened following the crash but the busway would remain closed while investigations took place, the force added.