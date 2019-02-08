Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was found wandering alone in the Avon Drive area of the town

A young girl who was found alone in a residential area has been reunited with her parents.

The girl, called Vanessa and believed to be about three years old, was found in the Dearne Walk and Avon Drive area of Bedford by a member of the public at about 13:30 GMT.

She was wearing a pink coat, cream leggings, a bobble hat and boots.

The parents were traced after an appeal and police thanked local people for helping them.