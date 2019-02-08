Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Flint's funeral cortege was led by three officers on horseback

Hundreds of police officers lined the streets to pay tribute to a colleague who died in a motorbike crash.

PC Kevin Flint, 52, was killed on the A41 between Chesham and Tring in Buckinghamshire on 15 January.

More than 350 people attended the funeral of the Thames Valley Police officer at Amersham Crematorium on Thursday.

PC Flint was described by his brother Derek as "an old school copper... a real people person".

In a statement, his family thanked everyone who attended the service to "celebrate Kevin's life", especially his "police family".

The father-of-two, who lived in Tring, had served in the police for 27 years.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Kevin Flint had been with Thames Valley Police for 27 years, while his brother Derek was a Special Inspector and ambulance officer

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Kevin Flint went to The Grange School in Aylesbury and then completed an engineering apprenticeship