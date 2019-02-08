PC Kevin Flint funeral attended by 100s in Amersham
Hundreds of police officers lined the streets to pay tribute to a colleague who died in a motorbike crash.
PC Kevin Flint, 52, was killed on the A41 between Chesham and Tring in Buckinghamshire on 15 January.
More than 350 people attended the funeral of the Thames Valley Police officer at Amersham Crematorium on Thursday.
PC Flint was described by his brother Derek as "an old school copper... a real people person".
In a statement, his family thanked everyone who attended the service to "celebrate Kevin's life", especially his "police family".
The father-of-two, who lived in Tring, had served in the police for 27 years.