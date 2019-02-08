Image copyright Highways England Image caption The southbound carriageway is expected to be closed for some time

The M1 has been partially closed after two lorries crashed.

The accident happened at about 05:40 GMT on the southbound carriageway between junctions 13 for Milton Keynes and 11A for Luton.

Bedfordshire Police said one of the lorry drivers sustained minor injuries.

Highways England said drivers should expect delays while a diesel spillage is cleared from the road. Police said it was expected to be closed for "a considerable time".