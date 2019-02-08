M1 closed southbound near Luton as two lorries crash
- 8 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The M1 has been partially closed after two lorries crashed.
The accident happened at about 05:40 GMT on the southbound carriageway between junctions 13 for Milton Keynes and 11A for Luton.
Bedfordshire Police said one of the lorry drivers sustained minor injuries.
Highways England said drivers should expect delays while a diesel spillage is cleared from the road. Police said it was expected to be closed for "a considerable time".
Reminder.....The #M1 southbound is closed J13 - J11A for #MiltonKeynes #Luton,due to a collision and a large diesel https://t.co/LyDl7NR7K1 are working with #Trafficofficers on scene to reopen the road as soon as it is safe.Please see https://t.co/77I3iCa6fW for details— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) February 8, 2019
End of Twitter post by @HighwaysEAST