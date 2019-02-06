Image copyright Google Image caption Bridget Bainbridge had been head of history at Haileybury Turnford in Hertfordshire

A history teacher has been banned from the profession for at least two years after "dishonestly" rewriting pupils' coursework.

Bridget Bainbridge, who taught at Haileybury Turnford in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, submitted amended A-level coursework for moderation.

The Teaching Regulation Agency ruled she had "dishonestly" altered the work, and banned her indefinitely.

The hearing was told students were "distraught" when they found out.

Mrs Bainbridge can apply to return to the profession after a minimum of two years.

In the report, panel chairman Ryan Wilson said one student had submitted their work in January 2016 and was told it required changes, but had later been told "it was sorted" by Mrs Bainbridge, who was head of history.

The report said Mrs Bainbridge's "behaviours involved serious dishonesty".

However, the panel said Mrs Bainbridge, who moved to another school following the allegations, was a talented teacher who "has much to offer the profession".

The decision can by appealed by Mrs Bainbridge.