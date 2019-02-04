Image copyright Beds Police Image caption Anderson Cosma, originally from Romania, was jailed for 12 years because the judge said he was a threat to the public

A man branded "dangerous" by a judge has been jailed for rape after police tracked his movements on CCTV on the night of an attack.

Anderson Cosma, 26, was found guilty at Luton Crown Court of raping a woman in her 40s last February in Bedford.

After waiting to stalk another woman he was seen walking with the victim to The Embankment where she was raped.

At the Old Bailey, Judge Lynn Tayton jailed Cosma for 12 years, describing him as "most dangerous" to the public.

Cosma was caught on CCTV on Friday 2 February in the town centre waiting for a woman he had been stalking to leave work, the court heard.

When she failed to appear he spotted a woman walking alone on Silver Street.

He engaged her in conversation and walked with her to The Embankment where she was pulled into bushes and raped, the Old Bailey was told.

A woman in her 40s was attacked in bushes close to the Riverside development after walking along The Embankment in Bedford

Detectives pieced together Cosma's movements from CCTV coverage and he was arrested 12 days later when officers recognised him walking in Bedford.

Cosma, of Kimble Drive, Bedford, was also found guilty of stalking and sexually assaulting another woman.

On Friday, Cosma was sentenced to 12 years for the rape, 12 months for stalking and 12 months for the sexual assault.

The suggested tariff was nine years, but was this was extended to 12 after Judge Tayton told him: "I regard you as posing a most dangerous threat to the public."

Cosma was issued with an indefinite restraining order in relation to both victims and will be placed on the sex offenders register.