Two plants that make adhesive products are to close, with the loss of about 68 jobs.

Scapa UK Ltd said its facilities at Woodside Industrial Estate, Dunstable, and Cosgrove Way, Luton, would close at the end of June because of "economic factors".

The plants make products for health services and industry.

The Unite union said it was "grim news" but it had secured "a productivity and attendance bonus" for workers.

A consultation into the closures began in August and ended in October, a spokeswoman said.

The firm "currently anticipates those facilities will remain operational until the end of June 2019," she said.

A company statement added: "[It] appreciates that this is a difficult time for its employees and is working with the trade union and local agencies on a detailed plan to support employees in securing alternate employment."

Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge said the decision to close was "grim news for the workforce and bad for the local economy", but was pleased the union could negotiate a bonus for workers.