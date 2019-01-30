Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Welwyn Hatfield's new neighbourhood inspector Wayne Nash is not a wanted man

A police force accidentally published a photograph of a serving officer in an online appeal to trace a wanted man.

Hertfordshire Police mistakenly used a picture of Welwyn Hatfield's new neighbourhood inspector Wayne Nash standing outside Hatfield police station beneath a "wanted" caption.

Chris Carrington, 25, of no fixed address, is wanted on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The appeal said the photo was from 2014 so "his appearance may have changed."

A police spokesman said: "An incorrect image was shared of a serving police officer with our wanted appeal for Chris Carrington on Facebook and on our website.

"As soon as we became aware of this we removed the image and updated our website and Facebook post with the correct image of Mr Carrington."

Insp Nash joined the police service in 2001 and only became part of the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team a few weeks ago.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption The real Chris Carrington is wanted in connection with grievous bodily harm

You might also be interested in: