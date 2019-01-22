Beds, Herts & Bucks

Bletchley: Police investigate human remains find

  • 22 January 2019
Granby Court, Bletchley Image copyright SBNA
Image caption A scene guard remains in place at the rear of Granby Court, officers say

Police are investigating an unexplained death after a member of the public discovered human remains.

Thames Valley Police was called to land near V4 Watling Street, Bletchley, at about 12:15 GMT on Monday.

A scene guard remains in place at the rear of Granby Court, officers say.

Det Ch Insp Steve Raffield said: "Officers are currently in the early stages of an investigation and are working to establish the identity and circumstances of the death."

He added: "People in the community may notice an increased police presence in the area over the coming days while officers deal with this incident."

