Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption PC Kevin Flint had been with Thames Valley Police for 27 years

An off-duty police officer killed in a motorbike crash has been described as an "old-school copper" by his family.

PC Kevin Flint, 52, a Thames Valley Police neighbourhood officer based in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, died on his way home from work on 15 January.

His motorbike was in collision with a vehicle in a lay-by on the A41 between the Chesham and Tring junctions in Hertfordshire.

The father of two who lived in Tring had been with the force 27 years.

In a family tribute, PC Flint was described as a "lifelong, passionate, highly-experienced motorcyclist".

'People person'

He began his Thames Valley Police career in Chesham and spent most of his time there but also spent periods in Prestwood, Amersham and Taplow.

He trained as a firearms officer but decided to return to Chesham to neighbourhood policing as a police constable where he could work directly with the local community he loved, the family said.

"He was an old school copper. He was a real people person," his brother Derek said.

"He got ultimate respect from his colleagues and the community and obviously made a lot of friends along the way."

His partner, Lynn McGill, added: "His passion was to be with the local community where he could work face-to-face talking to the public and making a positive difference in people's lives."

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is on-going, Hertfordshire Police said.

It has called for any one who saw the crash or who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.