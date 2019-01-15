Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Angela Ayre was found guilty of manslaughter but cleared of murdering Mark Evans at their home

A woman who stabbed her partner after he urinated in their conservatory has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Angela Ayre, 74, of Redfield Close, Dunstable, was cleared of murdering Mark Evans, 54, in March 2018.

Mr Evans, her partner of 23 years, died from a stab wound to the heart during a drunken row at their home.

She told Luton Crown Court his death was an accident, she did not realise she had a knife in her hand and never intended to hurt him.

Earlier in the trial, jurors were shown a video of a police interview recorded in January after Mr Evans was arrested for assaulting Ms Ayre.

'Very loving'

In it, he tells an officer: "She said, 'I will knife you one of these days'."

Giving evidence, Ms Ayre described her relationship with Mr Evans as "very loving" and that he used to shout at her because she was deaf in one ear.

On one occasion, she said, she pushed him over when he came home drunk and when he would not wake up she called friends to come round because she thought she had killed him.

By the time they arrived he had got up, she said.

Asked by her barrister Dawn Burrows if she had intended to hurt Mr Evans on the day he died, she replied: "Never in a million years."

Trial judge Andrew Bright QC granted bail to the pensioner and said he wanted a full medical report ahead of sentencing next month.

He warned her she could face a significant custodial sentence.