Image copyright Boreham Wood FC Image caption The 1,456 word article was posted on the club's website on Tuesday afternoon

A football club's decision to post a 1,400-word article about Brexit has been called "weird", "embarrassing" and "slightly random".

Non-league side Boreham Wood posted an article entitled "MPs do your duty" on its website on Tuesday ahead of a Parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal.

Comments on Twitter included telling the club to "stick to football".

However, others were in favour, and one said they "now support Boreham Wood".

The article on the Hertfordshire club's website calls on MPs to vote against the Prime Minister's deal for leaving the European Union on Tuesday.

"Then they must get ready to unite the whole of the UK by working night and day on a new Brexit deal, starting Wednesday morning, or be prepared to walk away with a no deal in July," the article concluded.

The comments from the club, which plays in the fifth tier of English football, come in the week that Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock said he "could not wait" for the UK to leave the European Union after his side's draw with Huddersfield in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, former England international Jamie Carragher told BBC Radio 5 live he was "convinced" there would be a different outcome if a second referendum were to be held.

Journalist Jonny Sharples responded to the club's Twitter link to the article referencing Warnock's stance:

And other clubs waded in to the argument:

But there were those in favour of the club showing its stance:

The BBC has contacted Boreham Wood for comment.