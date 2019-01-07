Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Farmer William Taylor was reported missing on 4 June 2018

The estranged wife of missing multi-millionaire farmer William Taylor and her partner have pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Angela Taylor, 52, and Paul Cannon, 53, also denied an arson attack on Mr Taylor's car days before he disappeared last June.

Mr Taylor, 69, was last seen at home in Gosmore, near Hitchin, on 3 June 2018. His body has never been found.

The pair, from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, were remanded in custody.

Ms Taylor, of Charlton Road, and Mr Cannon, of Pirton Road, appeared at separate hearings at St Albans Crown Court before resident judge Michael Kay QC.

Mr Taylor was reported missing on 4 June 2018, just days after his Land Rover Defender had been set alight.