Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption William Taylor was last seen at his Hertfordshire farmhouse in Gosmore on 3 June

The ex-wife of a missing farmer has been charged with conspiracy to murder him.

William "Bill" Taylor, who disappeared shortly before his 70th birthday, was last seen at his farmhouse in Gosmore, near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, on 3 June.

No body has been found but attempts to locate his remains are ongoing.

Angela Taylor, 52, of Charlton Road, Hitchin, has been charged with conspiracy to murder, as has Paul Cannon, 53, of Pirton Road, Hitchin.

Both are due to appear at Hatfield Remand Court on Saturday.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Police scoured an area within a 1.7km (1.05 mile) radius of William Taylor's farm in July

An 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Hitchin, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder have been released on police bail.

Mr Taylor was reported missing on 4 June.

Ms Taylor and Mr Cannon had also been bailed over arson offences in connection with a vehicle fire at Mr Taylor's home, which he reported on 26 May, police said.

A police spokeswoman said these offences would now form part of the murder investigation.