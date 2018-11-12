Image copyright BCH Road Policing Image caption The vehicle was stopped after the driver was spotted using a mobile phone next to a marked police car

Traffic police taunted a "professional" footballer for having more points on his licence than the team he plays for, after they stopped him for a number of offences.

The driver was pulled over after he was seen texting at traffic lights in South Mimms, Hertfordshire, on Saturday.

He was reported for mobile phone use, having two bald tyres and no insurance.

"He has more points than his football team he plays for as a pro," they tweeted.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit (RPU) confirmed the man does not play for a Premier League club.

The driver was spotted using a mobile phone beside the marked police car.

In a tweet, police said: "Using your mobile phone next to a marked RPU car at traffic lights will earn you a chat. No insurance will earn you a long walk home. Add the two bald tyres and you're looking at a lot of fines and points to add to the six you already have."

Officers said the phone use would lead to six points on a driving licence, having no insurance was another six points and the tyres would be three points each.

The man was reported for all of the offences and the car seized, the force said.

The officers said he was now likely to get a driving ban.