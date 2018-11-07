Image copyright Amazon Image caption Peter Farquhar was an author and former teacher

Two men have been charged with murder and attempted murder over the killing of two neighbours who died 18 months apart.

English teacher Peter Farquhar, 69, and Ann Moore-Martin, 83, were both found dead in Maids Moreton.

Mr Farquhar died on 26 October 2015 and Ms Moore-Martin, 83, died on 12 May 2017 in the Buckinghamshire village.

Ben Field, 28, from Olney, and Martyn Smith, 32, from Cornwall, will appear before High Wycombe magistrates later.

Both have been charged with the murder of Mr Farquhar, the attempted murder of Ms Moore-Martin and conspiracy to murder.

The pair were originally detained in connection with the investigation in January and re-arrested on Tuesday.

Image copyright PA Image caption Peter Farquhar lived at the house circled on the left, Ann Moore-Martin on the right

Mr Field, of Wellingborough Road, has also been charged with two counts of fraud and three counts of burglary.

Mr Smith, of Penhalvean, Redruth, has been charged with one count of fraud and two counts of burglary.

A 22-year-old man from Olney arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud, conspiring to commit fraud by false representation and fraud by false representation has been released under investigation.