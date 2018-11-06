Image copyright Co-operative Group Image caption The £45m distribution depot in Bedfordshire is due to open in 2022

The Co-op has announced plans to build a £45m distribution depot, creating up to 1,200 jobs in Bedfordshire.

Work on the building, which will be at Symmetry Park, near the A1 at Biggleswade, is expected to start at the end of 2019.

The company hopes the depot will open in early 2022.

Jo Whitfield, the Cop-op's retail chief executive, said the new depot will support the firm's "ambitious growth plans".

She added: "The new site will extend capacity across our logistics network.

"This will help stores to better serve communities and support our ambitious growth plans across London, the south and south-east."

In August, the Co-op opened a £6m distribution centre at Inverness Airport Business Park in the Highlands.