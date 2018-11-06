St Albans flats evacuated due to sinkhole in road
Residents have been evacuated from their homes after a sinkhole measuring about 20ft (6m) across opened up in a road.
Emergency services were called to Cedarwood Drive, St Albans at about 05:50 GMT after it was spotted by a member of the public.
A spokeswoman for St Albans City Council said people in flats at Cedar Court had been moved as a precaution.
Structural engineers are understood to be at the scene.
In October 2015, another sinkhole opened up in Fontmell Close in the city - about 2.5 miles (4km) from Cedarwood Drive.
It cost about £600,000 for the local councils to fix.