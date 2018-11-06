Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene in Cedarwood Drive at about 05:50 GMT

Residents have been evacuated from their homes after a sinkhole measuring about 20ft (6m) across opened up in a road.

Emergency services were called to Cedarwood Drive, St Albans at about 05:50 GMT after it was spotted by a member of the public.

A spokeswoman for St Albans City Council said people in flats at Cedar Court had been moved as a precaution.

Structural engineers are understood to be at the scene.

In October 2015, another sinkhole opened up in Fontmell Close in the city - about 2.5 miles (4km) from Cedarwood Drive.

It cost about £600,000 for the local councils to fix.