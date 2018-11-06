Image copyright Amazon Image caption Peter Farquhar was an author and former teacher

A pair of men held on suspicion of murdering two neighbours who died 18 months apart have been re-arrested.

English teacher Peter Farquhar, 69, and Ann Moore-Martin, 83, were both found dead in the village of Maids Moreton, near Buckingham.

Mr Farquhar died on 26 October 2015, and Ms Moore-Martin, 83, on 12 May last year.

Thames Valley Police said two men first held in January have been re-arrested in connection with the inquiry.

Image copyright PA Image caption Peter Farquhar lived at the house circled on the left, Ann Moore-Martin on the right

A 27-year-old man formerly of Towcester, Northamptonshire, now of Olney, has been re-arrested on suspicion of one count of murder of Peter Farquhar, conspiracy to murder Peter Farquhar, one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation, and one count of burglary.

A 31-year-old man from Redruth, Cornwall, has been re-arrested on suspicion of one count of murder of Peter Farquhar, one count of conspiracy to murder Peter Farquhar, one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation, and one count of burglary.

They each remain on police bail until 15 November for further offences in connection with Ms Moore-Martin: one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to murder, one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation and one count of conspiracy to defraud.

Mr Farquhar had worked at Manchester Grammar School and Stowe school in Buckinghamshire.

Among his students was Channel 4 political correspondent Michael Crick, who tweeted at the time of his distress at learning of the "possible murder" of his "great friend".