Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Barker is alleged to have offered female colleagues a stay at his caravan in Norfolk

A police sergeant was inappropriate towards junior female officers and offered to take some to his caravan in Norfolk, a misconduct panel heard.

Retired Richard Barker is alleged to have "abused his position" with several females he trained while working at Bedfordshire Police.

It is alleged he continued to give unwanted attention despite being warned.

Mr Barker accepts he "allowed lines to blur" but denies gross misconduct.

The Old Court House in Biggleswade was told the "inappropriate and unacceptable" conduct of Mr Barker, who served with the police for nearly 30 years, spanned from 2005 to 2017.

Mr Barker - once invited to Downing Street for his work - suggested to a number of colleagues they joined him on holiday to the Caribbean as well as his Norfolk caravan, the hearing was told.

The panel heard he had also asked one female colleague: "When are you going to let me take you on a date?"

He also told his juniors "I really fancy you", "you're beautiful" and "I like you", it is alleged.

It is also alleged he put his crotch in the face of a female colleague.

Alex Radley, for Mr Barker, said his client accepts flirtatious comments to one of the women as he "thought they were getting on" and that it was inappropriate because of his superiority.

He is alleged to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to authority respect and courtesy, equality and diversity, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct.

The hearing, which is scheduled to last a week, continues.