Image caption A police cordon was put in place at Kennet Rise, Bedford, where an 18-year-old man was stabbed

An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in the leg near a school.

The attack happened in Kennet Rise, Bedford, outside the St Thomas More Catholic School, at about 11:30 GMT.

An eyewitness told the BBC armed officers with police dogs were searching nearby fields.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "His injuries aren't thought to be life threatening. It is being treated as an isolated incident at this time."

In a post on Facebook, the school confirmed the incident happened outside of its grounds and that all pupils were safe.

"The situation is being managed by police and our thoughts and prayers are with those involved," it said.