Image copyright Pat Mitchell Image caption Between 25 and 30 firefighters spent the night tackling the large barn fire in Kensworth, Bedfordshire

Up to 30 firefighters have spent the night tackling a large barn fire involving 7,500 hay bales and animal bedding.

Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service has been at Dovehouse Farm, in Kensworth near Luton, since 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses have described the scene as "horrendous" and "really scary".

A fire break has been put in place to stop it spreading further and crews are letting it burn out.

Image copyright Pat Mitchell Image caption The fire was described as "incredibly big" by eyewitnesses

Pat Mitchell, who lives behind the barn, said she was first alerted when she heard "popping", which she thought was fireworks, but it turned out to be solar panels breaking.

"I looked out my window and all I could see was fire. It was horrendous. Really, really scary," she said.

"It was so close, incredibly big.

"There was nothing we could do to help as it was hay on fire... there were no animals in that barn, but I did call the neighbours to let them know."

Image copyright Pat Mitchell Image caption Crews from Dunstable, Kempston, Leighton Buzzard, Toddington and Luton attended the fire

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Crews have worked hard through the night to protect the surrounding area with the help of the barn owner."

They confirmed no animals were hurt.