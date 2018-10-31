Image copyright Starship Technologies Image caption The robots have 10 cameras, ultrasound sensors, radar, and GPS to help them navigate

Hundreds of robots are to start to delivering packages to addresses across Milton Keynes, in one of the first full-scale uses of such technology.

Residents will be able to get parcels sent to a robot depot, which will notify them when they arrive and then deliver the item to their door.

The scheme is being pioneered by Starship Technologies.

The firm has already partnered with the Co-op in Milton Keynes to deliver groceries there.

The new service is available through a mobile phone app, with residents living in the neighbourhoods covered in Milton Keynes able to have packages delivered to an address of their choice.

Customers will pay a monthly subscription of £7.99 for an unlimited number of deliveries.

Robot facts

Image copyright Starship Technologies Image caption The robots will be delivering to addresses in Milton Keynes

The robots:

Travel along pavements and cross streets, just like pedestrians

Have 10 cameras, ultrasound sensors, radar, and GPS

Are able to to see 360 degrees and have a "situational awareness bubble" around them to detect and avoid any obstacles

Use sophisticated computer vision and software to identify objects such as cars, pedestrians, traffic lights and pavements

Once signed-up on the app, people will receive a "personal address" at the depot where parcels can be sent, to then be delivered by the robots.

Lex Bayer, Starship's chief executive officer, said: "We're excited that thanks to our technology, local communities across Milton Keynes will never miss a home delivery again."

Image copyright Starship Image caption The firm has already partnered with the Co-op in Milton Keynes to deliver groceries

Starship Technologies formed in July 2014 by two Skype co-founders, Ahti Heinla and Janus Friis, with Lex Bayer joining in June 2018 from Airbnb.