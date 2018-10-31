Luton crash: Two men arrested over hit-and-run death
Two men have been arrested following the death of a 74-year-old pedestrian, who died after a hit-and-run involving a blue BMW M5.
Police said Gurdial Dhalliwal, of Wellgate Road, Luton, was taken to hospital after the incident by the junction of Dunstable Road and Derby Road at about 14:30 GMT on Monday.
He died from his injuries a short time later.
The men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Insp Jamie Langwith said: "We have made positive progress with the investigation, but would continue to urge anyone who was in the area at the time, or who witnessed the collision, to get in touch to help us establish what happened.
"It is always tragic when someone loses their life as a result of a road traffic collision and our thoughts are with Mr Dhalliwal's family at this time."
Police said they were still "looking to speak" to a third man.