Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Emergency services attended the scene by the junction of Dunstable Road and Derby Road in Luton

Two men have been arrested following the death of a 74-year-old pedestrian, who died after a hit-and-run involving a blue BMW M5.

Police said Gurdial Dhalliwal, of Wellgate Road, Luton, was taken to hospital after the incident by the junction of Dunstable Road and Derby Road at about 14:30 GMT on Monday.

He died from his injuries a short time later.

The men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The scene of the accident is close to junction 11 of the M1 in Luton

Insp Jamie Langwith said: "We have made positive progress with the investigation, but would continue to urge anyone who was in the area at the time, or who witnessed the collision, to get in touch to help us establish what happened.

"It is always tragic when someone loses their life as a result of a road traffic collision and our thoughts are with Mr Dhalliwal's family at this time."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the police quoting Op Mountain

Police said they were still "looking to speak" to a third man.