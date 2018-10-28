Image copyright sbna Image caption A police cordon has been put up in the area

A man in his 20s has died after being found injured on a Bedfordshire street.

Emergency services were called to Leven Walk in Bedford at 21:40 BST on Saturday, where the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Ch Insp Jerome Kent of Bedfordshire Police said they were "working hard to piece together what happened in this tragic incident".

A man living nearby, who did not want to be named, said: "Rumours were going around that there had been a shooting."

Officers have erected a tent outside a house on the Brickhill estate and a police cordon has been put in place.

Det Ch Insp Kent added: "We are following several lines of inquiry and are urging anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information to come forward as this may could make a significant difference to our investigation."