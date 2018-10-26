Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The game at Kenilworth Road took place on Tuesday night

"No evidence" of racist comments being made at a Luton Town Football Club's match against Accrington Stanley has been found, the club has said.

Police have said reports that remarks had been shouted at an Accrington Stanley player from the home end are being investigated.

The club said it had "listened carefully" to audio coverage and consulted supporters.

Supporters interviewed

In a statement, it said one incident was reported to the club, police and stewards by a visiting journalist and, as a result, club officials interviewed a number of supporters, invited others to comment and listened carefully to audio coverage.

A second incident the club looked into was not reported but developed from a post made on social media by a spectator in the away section, which accused Luton supporters of racist chants.

After reviewing audio coverage of the match and consulting supporters' groups and spectators, the club said that in both cases, it had "found no evidence to back up the accusations and we await police advice before conclusion".

"We would like to reiterate the club's stance that no form of discrimination is acceptable in football, or society as a whole, and with our stadium being situated in one of the most racially and culturally diverse areas of the country, we pride ourselves on being good neighbours and hosts," the statement said.

"Any Luton Town supporter found to have made discriminatory comments will have sanctions imposed by the club and offered educational help on such an important issue."

The club said it had been assisting Bedfordshire Police with its enquiries.

The BBC has asked the force for comment.