Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Sebastian Alcock was jailed after a suspended sentence was deemed "unduly lenient"

A man who pulled an imitation gun on police during an armed stand-off has been jailed for three years by Court of Appeal judges.

Sebastian Alcock, 38, admitted pointing the weapon at police during a stop-and-search in Hertfordshire in August 2017.

He was originally given a suspended sentence in August, but appeal court judges ruled that "unduly lenient".

A reference by Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC brought the case back before the courts.

Alcock, of Eagle Court, Hertford, had struggled with officers during the stop in Stanstead Abbotts before pulling out what they believed to be a real gun, the court was told.

He drove off but was eventually surrounded by armed police in Cheshunt High Street, the court heard.

Alcock pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody, and possession of an imitation gun with intent to resist lawful arrest or detention, at St Albans Crown Court in August and was given a 15-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Mr Buckland said: "This was a serious violent incident that was made even worse by Alcock's threats using an imitation firearm towards police officers working in the line of duty.

"The Court of Appeal has recognised this today."

Image caption Appeal Court judges ruled on the case after the solicitor general intervened

Jailing Alcock for three years, Lady Justice Macur, sitting with Judge Mark Brown QC and Mr Justice Turner, said the weapon was "visually indistinguishable" from a genuine semi-automatic pistol.

"There is no doubt that both officers had been impacted by the threat made with what they believed to be a real firearm," she said.

"We come to the undoubted conclusion that the sentence in this case was not only lenient, but unduly so.

"This sentence must be quashed and an immediate sentence of imprisonment substituted."

Alcock must surrender at Stevenage police station to begin his jail term.