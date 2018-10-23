Image copyright Lord family Image caption Billie Lord died after absconding from a mental health unit in July 2017

The mother of a man who took his own life after absconding from a mental health unit said his death left "a big, empty hole" in her life.

Billie Lord, 26, who had autism, left the Campbell Centre in Milton Keynes in July 2017 through a window at his second attempt.

An inquest into his death heard how he later made his way to nearby railway tracks where he was hit by a train.

His mother, Fay Lord, described the loss of her son as "devastating".

Mr Lord, from Milton Keynes, was diagnosed with autism as a child and had selective mutism.

Image copyright Lord family Image caption Mr Lord had autism and was admitted to the unit in July 2017

Milton Keynes senior coroner Tom Osborne heard how Mr Lord's parents took him to Bedford Hospital's accident and emergency department at the end of June 2017, over concerns for his mental state.

He had been "experiencing delusions" and was referred to a home treatment team on 1 July, his family said.

The coroner was told he initially showed signs of improvement before his condition rapidly deteriorated, and he was admitted to the Campbell Centre in Milton Keynes as a voluntary inpatient.

The 38-bed unit provides round-the-clock care for "working-age adults who require a hospital admission when suffering from a mental health problem".

Nursing staff told the hearing Mr Lord's behaviour on the ward went from "fairly settled" to "distressed, agitated and restless".

He had previously attempted to leave the unit through a window only days earlier in July, but was stopped by staff.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Lord absconded from the Campbell Centre before his death in July 2017

The inquest continues.