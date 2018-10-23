Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Watford fan Nic Cruwys spent three weeks in a coma and a further three months in hospital following the attack in 2015

A Premier League football club said it was helping police identify an alleged fan who tweeted "abhorrent" messages about a rival supporter.

Wolverhampton Wanderers condemned the posts made after the club's 2-0 defeat to Watford FC on Saturday.

The tweet referred to Watford fan Nic Cruwys, who was brain-injured in an attack by Wolves supporters in 2015.

West Midlands Police has said it is investigating the posts.

A Wolves spokesman said: "We are shocked and condemn the hateful and abhorrent social media posts of the individual in question.

"We are working closely with West Midlands Police to identify the individual and ensure that the appropriate action is taken."

West Midlands Police said it was investigating the incident as a malicious communications offence after being contacted by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Nic Cruwys was kicked and punched after a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford on 7 March 2015.

Four teenagers were jailed for the attack and two others received suspended sentences.