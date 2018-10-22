Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Watford fan Nic Cruwys spent three weeks in a coma and a further three months in hospital following the attack in 2015

"Offensive" tweets aimed at a Watford FC fan who was brain-injured in an attack, are being investigated.

Nic Cruwys spent three weeks in a coma following an attack by six Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters after a match at Wolves in March 2015.

When Watford beat their hosts 0-2 at the Molineux on Saturday, a tweet from an alleged Wolves fan said it was "such a shame" Mr Cruwys could not be there.

The author also insinuated what the Watford fan might be doing instead.

Hertfordshire Police said on Twitter that a "number of totally unacceptable and offensive tweets directed towards a particular Watford fan", had been brought to officers' attention.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "West Midlands Police has been made aware by Hertfordshire Police of two Twitter messages concerning a Watford fan that were posted on the day of Saturday's Wolves vs Watford game.

"These are being investigated by West Midlands Police as malicious communication offences and enquiries are continuing."

Nic Cruwys was kicked and punched after a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford on 7 March 2015.

Four teenagers were jailed for the attack and two others received suspended sentences.

Following Saturday's fixture Hertfordshire Police said on Twitter that "it has been brought to our attention of a number of totally unacceptable and offensive tweets directed towards a particular Watford fan".