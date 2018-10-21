Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency crews were called to White Horse Vale, close to the junction with Kirby Drive, Luton

A six-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in White Horse Vale, close to the junction with Kirby Drive, Luton, at about 14:20 BST on Saturday.

Bedfordshire Police said a man has been detained. Sgt James Thorne appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.

"We'd especially like to hear from anyone who saw a blue Vauxhall Astra in the area."