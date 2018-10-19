Image copyright Humphries family Image caption David Humphries, pictured on 18 September - the day he died - was "kind and generous", his wife and daughter said

A father of four who died on a family holiday in Egypt was returned to the UK without his heart and kidneys, a legal firm for the family has said.

David Humphries, 62, collapsed and died while in Makadi, a beachside resort near Hurghada, on 18 September.

Lawyers Irwin Mitchell said a post-mortem examination was carried out in Egypt and again in the UK, when it was discovered his organs were missing.

The firm said it had been instructed by the family to investigate.

The full removal of internal organs is illegal under Egyptian law in a bid to reduce organ trafficking, it said.

Image copyright Humphries family Image caption Lynda and David Humphries had celebrated their wedding anniversary the day before his death

Mr Humphries, a mechanic, had been on holiday with his wife Lynda, 59, their daughter Anita Goodall and her family since 7 September.

He saw a doctor about chest pains on 13 September and the next day went to hospital and was admitted overnight.

On 18 September he had been playing with his grandchildren in a swimming pool when he collapsed, was taken to hospital and died.

His body was returned to the UK via Dubai on 1 October, eight days after the family flew back home.

Image copyright Humphries family Image caption David Humphries (right) and his wife Lynda (second left) had four children. Daughter Anita was on holiday with them when he died

A coroner in the UK then requested a second post-mortem examination because the results of an autopsy in Egypt were inconclusive.

Mrs Humphries said: "We just want answers as to why he returned to the UK with parts of him missing.

"It is bad enough trying to come terms with his death."

Debbie Manders of Irwin Mitchell said: "The laws surrounding the removal of organs in Egypt are very strict.

"We are working with lawyers in Egypt to find out what has happened so we can provide David's family with much-needed answers."