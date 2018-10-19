Image copyright Fairley of Luton Image caption Jamie Harrowell, 33, has previously been jailed for manslaughter

A convicted killer has been jailed after a gun was found at his home.

Jamie Harrowell, 33, fatally stabbed 17-year-old Benjy Wright in Ealing in 2002 and was sentenced to six years detention after being convicted of manslaughter due to provocation.

When police searched his former home in Melsted Road, Hemel Hempstead, in January this year, they found a revolver in a sock within a safe.

He was jailed for five years at St Albans Crown Court.

Four bullet cases were also found in a shopping bag, along with gunpowder, and when officers forced open the safe they found 32 blank rounds and an ammunition mould.

Harrowell denied any knowledge of the gun and said others had been applying pressure to him.

Sarah O'Kane, defending, said: "It was a revolver manufactured to fire blanks and discharge blank cartridges. It was in poor condition and did not operate normally.

Only single shots could be fired and it had the energy of an air rifle."

Harrowell, of St Leonard's Close, Sandridge, was convicted of possessing a prohibited firearm and was sentenced on Thursday.