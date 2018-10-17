Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption William Taylor was last seen at his Hertfordshire farmhouse on 3 June

Police in Hertfordshire have rebailed four people arrested in connection with the disappearance of a wealthy farmer.

William Taylor, 70, was last seen at his farmhouse in the village of Gosmore, near Hitchin, on 3 June.

Three men, aged 18, 22 and 53, and a 52-year-old woman, all from Hitchin, were arrested on 19 September on suspicion of murder, conspiracy to murder, arson and conspiracy to commit arson.

All were rebailed until 3 December.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Police scoured a 1.7km (1.05 mile) radius around Mr Taylor's farm

Live updates from Beds, Herts and Bucks

The force said the investigation, led by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, is continuing.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Taylor was last seen on 3 June at his home in Gosmore

Mr Taylor was reported missing on 4 June and was last seen at his farm at about 21:00 BST the evening before.

Specialist teams from across the UK carried out an "extensive search" of land within a 1.7km (1.05 mile) radius of his farm, but his body has never been found.

The farmer was last seen wearing a pale blue shirt, jeans and black wellies, and may have been wearing a navy-blue boiler suit.