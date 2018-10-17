Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Przemyslaw Golimowski, 30, died after being found with stab wounds at his flat

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in his flat have been released on bail, police have confirmed.

Przemyslaw Golimowski, 30, was found with wounds in St Mary's Street, Bedford at about 02:00 BST on 28 September.

Four men have now been arrested in connection with the death.

Jamal Jeng, 21, of The Close in Clapham, near Bedford, was charged with murder on 1 October.

Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 30s from Birmingham, who was arrested shortly afterwards also on suspicion of murder, had been released under investigation.

The third and fourth arrests were made on 6 and 10 October.

Officers are appealing for further information.