Beds, Herts & Bucks

Fake recovery firm steals 10 vehicles from barn in Broom

  • 16 October 2018
High Street, Broom Image copyright Google
Image caption The cars were stolen from a private barn on Friday 12 October

A fake recovery company made off with 10 cars from a private barn in a "brazen" theft in Broom, in Bedfordshire.

The group, who had "recovery" on their jackets, removed the vehicles from High Street at 10:00 BST on Friday.

The thieves returned to the barn several times, using the uniforms to deceive witnesses, police said.

Among the cars stolen were several Ford models, a Mitsubishi L200 and a Vauxhall Cavalier.

Mahbubur Choudhury from Bedfordshire Police said: "The victim reported the vehicles stolen as soon as they realised the cars have been removed from the property.

"We believe this was a scam during which the offenders successfully deceived any potential witnesses by pretending to be legitimate car recovery company."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites