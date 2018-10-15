Upper Caldecote death: Police launch murder inquiry
- 15 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in a village in Bedfordshire.
The woman, in her 40s, was found when an ambulance crew was called to an address in Biggleswade Road, Upper Caldecote, near Biggleswade, at 22:30 on Thursday.
The two men were released while investigations continue, Bedfordshire Police said.
Officers said they were pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.