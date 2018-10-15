Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in a village in Bedfordshire.

The woman, in her 40s, was found when an ambulance crew was called to an address in Biggleswade Road, Upper Caldecote, near Biggleswade, at 22:30 on Thursday.

The two men were released while investigations continue, Bedfordshire Police said.

Officers said they were pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.