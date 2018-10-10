Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Michael Bates died after the trap he was travelling in was involved in a collision

The family of a man, who died after the trap he was riding in was involved in a crash, has paid tribute to him.

Michael Bates, 41, from Potters Bar, died after the collision with a car on Lieutenant Ellis Way, Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire on 1 October.

A woman in her 20s who was in the trap was also killed. The horse died at the scene.

Mr Bates' family said they had been "left totally devastated".

In a tribute, the father of two was described as "a dedicated family man", who worked on the family greengrocer stall in Wood Green.

The family said he was a "joker who loved having a laugh and would always help anyone who found themselves in trouble".

He was also said to have had a keen interest in horses, and spent his childhood driving horses with his father.

Hertfordshire Police has asked for anyone with information about the crash, which happened at about 19:10 BST, to come forward.

The woman driving the car involved, a Mazda, was not injured.