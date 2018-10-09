Image caption Justice Secretary David Gauke released details of his plan to improve HMP Bedford following an official warning about conditions

Additional officers are being introduced at a prison following an official warning about conditions.

HMP Bedford was subject to the "urgent notification" process in September, which meant Justice Secretary David Gauke needed to publish a plan of action for the prison within 28 days.

The plan includes implementing additional security measures to stop drugs entering the jail.

Mr Gauke said he was "confident" more security would stem the flow of drugs.

In May the publicly run prison was placed in "special measures" by the government because of safety concerns.

The Category B prison has been dogged by controversy, including attacks on staff, while a riot in November 2016 caused £1m of damage to two wings.

A report by the Independent Monitoring Board revealed the government had been warned of "an alarming decline in safety" at Bedford two months before the 2016 disturbance.

As part of the government's plan to improve HMP Bedford the number of prisoners has been reduced, with 76 being moved out since May.

It is hoped this will "ease pressure on staff and allow the full refurbishment of one wing".

Mr Gauke said "senior experienced officers" will be deployed to the jail "to reintroduce a stricter regime and mentor new members of staff".

Safety experts have already been introduced to "increase understanding of the root cause of violence and take action to prevent it".

In order to stem the flow of drugs entering the prison, Mr Gauke said there will be "more perimeter controls, new windows with grilles and increased searches on staff".

"A programme of treatment and recovery for inmates with existing drug dependency will also be developed," he said.

"I am confident that greater security will stem the flow of drugs, which is fuelling violence, and allow staff to properly focus on creating a culture of work and learning that will help turn prisoners' lives around."