Beds, Herts & Bucks

Milton Keynes bridge strike rips van roof off

  • 6 October 2018
Badly damaged van which had been driven under a low bridge in Milton Keynes. Image copyright Thames Valley Police
Image caption One Twitter user joked that the box van had been "converted into a flat-bed"

A van has had its roof ripped off after it clipped a bridge, sparking a police warning.

The Thames Valley force's road policing team was called to Wadesmill Lane in Milton Keynes on Friday.

They found a box van badly damaged, with parts of its roof and load strewn across the road.

In Twitter post, they said: "You can't fit a 10ft 5in van under a 9ft 3in bridge and, looking at the bridge, the driver isn't the first to do it."

"Low bridges are well signposted, just as this one is," the force warned.

One social media commenter suggested the van had been "converted into a flat-bed".

Image copyright Thames Valley Police
Image caption Police found the badly damaged van on a street in Milton Keynes with its roof and part of its load strewn across the road
Image copyright Thames Valley Police
Image caption Road policing officers said there were signs on the bridge that other drivers had also misjudged its height

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites