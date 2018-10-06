Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption One Twitter user joked that the box van had been "converted into a flat-bed"

A van has had its roof ripped off after it clipped a bridge, sparking a police warning.

The Thames Valley force's road policing team was called to Wadesmill Lane in Milton Keynes on Friday.

They found a box van badly damaged, with parts of its roof and load strewn across the road.

In Twitter post, they said: "You can't fit a 10ft 5in van under a 9ft 3in bridge and, looking at the bridge, the driver isn't the first to do it."

"Low bridges are well signposted, just as this one is," the force warned.

One social media commenter suggested the van had been "converted into a flat-bed".

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Police found the badly damaged van on a street in Milton Keynes with its roof and part of its load strewn across the road