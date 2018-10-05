Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Corey Allard "showed no regard for life" when he drove at the officer, police said

A man has been jailed for 21 years for "deliberately" driving at a police officer who tried to stop the car he was in.

Corey Allard was driving a red Vauxhall Astra when it hit the officer in Market Square in Aylesbury on 13 February.

The officer was taken to hospital with head injuries but is now back at work.

Allard, 21, of no fixed address, was found guilty of dangerous driving and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He was also sentenced for attempted robbery and being concerned in the supply of cannabis relating to separate incidents.

Image copyright Geograph/Robin Webster Image caption The officer attempted to stop the car when he was hit in Market Square, Aylesbury

Allard and his passenger Omar Burke, 25, fled the scene and wiped down the car to remove finger prints. Burke, of The Pastures, High Wycombe, then helped Allard to escape by organising a taxi to Reading.

He pleaded guilty to assisting an offender, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possession of a class B drug. He was jailed for 30 months at the same court.

Co-defendant George Green, who was also in the car, was found guilty of grievous bodily harm, attempted robbery and assault relating to other incidents in High Wycombe. He was jailed for five years and eight months.