Kieran Cowley said he saw his tipper van "explode" in front of him and neighbours rushed out to help him

The owner of a demolition firm whose work van was set on fire outside his home has said he feels "numb" after the suspected arson.

Kieran Cowley, 24, who runs Cowley Environmental in Oakley, Bedfordshire, believes the attack, at about 23:15 BST on Thursday, was deliberate.

He claimed someone wanted to "tarnish" his two-year-old company, which he said had a million-pound turnover.

Bedfordshire Police is treating the fire, on Church Lane, as suspicious.

Mr Cowley runs Cowley Environmental which is a demolition and asbestos removal company

Mr Cowley said: "I work 100 hours a day, I work hard, I get stressed, upset and down, but for somebody from the outside to tarnish what we have achieved in such a short space of time is really disappointing.

"I feel numb, I feel more sorry for them than me, but it won't stop me and I will come back stronger."

He is offering a reward for information.