Image copyright Angelina Murphy Image caption Liam Murphy has been getting respite care at Nascot Lawn for eight years and now has three overnight stays a month

A mother whose son has "high and complex needs" says she feels like she is "drowning" as a respite centre he uses nears closure.

Liam Murphy, 9, has attended Nascot Lawn Respite Services centre in Watford for eight years, but the centre is to shut in November.

His mother has had to find alternative respite care for him, but it cannot be finalised until staff are trained.

The CCG said it is working to support children moving to other provision.

Nascot Lawn provides short breaks for children aged 5-19 with complex health needs and learning disabilities.

In January 2017, the Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said it would stop funding in October 2017 due to "financial challenges".

After a parents' campaign, the High Court ruled the CCG must consult with the council over the proposed closure - the two authorities later agreed they would jointly fund respite elsewhere.

Angelina Murphy said Nascot Lawn, near their home, was the family's "staple" and "the one thing out of everything that worked for us".

Her son has Downs Syndrome, epilepsy, chronic lung disease and has had heart surgery.

"They've taken such good care of Liam... they are part of our family and we're losing that," she said.

'Clueless'

It is hoped Liam will eventually get care at West Hyde in Maple Cross, but it is dependent on whether planning permission is approved to build the space needed for him.

It will be at least April 2019 before he can be accommodated.

"The CCG are clueless about what it is to plan for Liam," Mrs Murphy said.

Image copyright Angelina Murphy Image caption For the past two months, Liam has been in and out of hospital being treated for a serious lung infection

A short-term respite solution has been found at another centre, but staff training has not taken place because Liam has been in and out of hospital for two months with a serious lung infection.

In a letter to the family, the CCG said there were concerns that staff might not be able to look after him adequately even with training.

It said it was considering whether extra staff, including a trained nurse, were needed to travel with him to provide the necessary care, but that it might not happen by November.

In the meantime, the family has been offered payment or enhanced overnight care at home.

The CCG said it could not discuss the circumstances of individual families.

In a statement it said Nascot Lawn staff were focussing on "supporting the successful transition of the children and young people to new provision by supporting and training new providers".

Families are planning a celebration rally when the Nascot Lawn shuts for the final time.

"I'm so tired and I'm drowning... I'll go [to the rally], I won't ruin it for them but it's ruined for me," Mrs Murphy said.

Nascot Lawn - a timeline