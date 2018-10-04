Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Peter Hughes has never revealed why he attacked his friend or shown any remorse, police said

A man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison after stabbing his friend 17 times.

Peter Hughes, 59, pleaded guilty to attempted murder at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Hughes, of North Tenth Street, Milton Keynes, stabbed his 71-year-old friend in the chest, leg, arm, hand and back in Broadlands, Milton Keynes, in April.

Thames Valley Police said Hughes has "never revealed" why he attacked his friend or shown any remorse.

The victim was able to call emergency services after the attack - police officers arrived and administered first aid.

He was taken to Milton Keynes General Hospital and later transferred to the John Radcliffe Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Det Con Mandy Banfield said it was "likely" the man would have died had police officers not arrived when they did.

The victim is out of hospital and said to be "healing well despite some slight complications".