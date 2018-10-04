Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The reptile - nicknamed Eddie Lizzard - is being cared for by reptile experts after his 5,400-mile (8,690km) trip

A lizard lived hidden under a man's sofa for a month after it stowed away in his holiday luggage in Mexico..

Adam Hulks, 28, was unaware the reptile was in his case until it "jumped out, ran around and took refuge under the sofa", while he unpacked in August.

Mr Hulks said he thought the lizard had escaped from his home in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire.

But a month later it scuttled out from under the sofa while he and his friends were watching football.

"I hadn't told one of my friends about the lizard, so he panicked as he had no idea what was going on," Mr Hulks said.

"The four of us spent two hours trying to catch it, which was about as successful as you can imagine."

The lizard stowed away in Adam Hulks' luggage while he was on holiday in Mexico

Eventually Mr Hulks managed to capture the six-inch (15cm) reptile - which he named Eddie Lizzard - using a spatula and a board game box.

He then called the RSPCA, but it was a week later on 25 September when Eddie was collected and taken to a reptile specialist.

"He was quite sprightly considering he had been living off what was under my sofa," he said.

"I made him a little home in a box, with some leaves, gravel and a lamp. I had to buy dead crickets for him to eat, which wasn't pleasant."

Richard Durrant, an animal welfare officer for the RSPCA, said: "It is amazing to think he has survived such an incredible journey. He is certainly a very lucky lizard."