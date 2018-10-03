Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption The family of Przemyslaw Golimowski, who died after being stabbed, say they are "devastated"

A man who died after being stabbed at his home has been described as a "smiley and cheerful man" by his family.

Przemyslaw Golimowski, 30, was found with stab wounds at a flat in St Mary's Street, Bedford, at about 02:00 BST on Friday.

A 21-year-old man from Bedford has been charged with murder in relation to the incident.

Mr Golimowski's family said they are "devastated" by his death.

In a statement, his relatives said: "Przemyslaw was a much loved son, father, partner and brother.

"He was generous with his time and would have done anything to help anyone."

Det Ch Insp Adam Gallop of Bedfordshire Police said: "We are still looking for information.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of St Mary's Street in the early hours of Friday morning, who saw anything suspicious... to please come forward."