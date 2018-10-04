Image caption St Mary's Church in Clophill was built in about 1350

Gravestones from an ancient churchyard are being used as a footpath.

Clophill Heritage Trust, which manages St Mary's Church and graveyard in Clophill, Bedfordshire, said it took "professional advice" to lay them flat.

In a statement, the trust said the stones, which now form part of the Poetry and Peace Path, were moved from their original sites in the 1960s to protect them.

Some locals called the move "disgraceful" and "disrespectful".

Image caption The gravestones have been used to create the Poetry and Peace Path in the old churchyard

A number of people commented about the "disgraceful" and "disrespectful" path on the BBC Three Counties Radio Facebook page.

One man said the path, which features poetry from young people, showed an "astonishing lack of respect".

He added: "Grave error bearing in mind the villagers were not consulted and many are in uproar after only finding out about it yesterday."

Image caption Clophill Heritage Trust said a remembrance garden will be planted alongside the path with poppies and native wildflowers

But others were open to the idea, with one person calling it a "great use of these semi-historic bits of stone".

Another added: "I think it's a lovely idea but I can understand some families' issue with this, especially if they were not consulted.

"I can imagine it's lovely to walk along reading and remembering the wonderful people buried there years ago."

Image caption Clophill Heritage Trust was formed in 2010 and is dedicated to stopping the "damage and disrespect of the graves"

Clophill Heritage Trust said that after being moved during the 1960s, the stones were "reset around the perimeter of the churchyard" but have continued to be "a target for anti-social behaviour".

The trust said it had "sought professional advice regarding the best way forward" for the stones, many of which were "in danger of falling".

"Churches regularly reuse old gravestones where the inscription is no longer visible, and we have followed best practice by recording which stones have been placed in each location," it said.

"The Poetry and Peace Path was seen to be the most appropriate and positive way of keeping and denoting respect for the flat stones without inscriptions."