A man has been stabbed in the leg outside a newsagent in Dunstable.

Bedfordshire Police said officers were called to the incident outside Martin's Post Office and newsagent in Ashton Square at about 12:40 BST.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital but his injuries are "not believed to be life-threatening".

Two men have been in arrested in connection with the incident and are being questioned by police.

The force is appealing for anyone with information to contact officers on the non-emergency number 101.