Image copyright Highways England Image caption The lorry hit the central reservation and lost its load

The M25 in Hertfordshire has been closed in both directions after a lorry crashed into the central reservation and shed its load of sanitary products.

The crash happened on the anti-clockwise carriageway just before 16:30 BST at J18 near Chorleywood, causing the unspecified products to spill on to the opposite carriageway.

Closures are expected to be in place for at least three hours.

Both carriageways are closed to allow an air ambulance to land.

There are six- and seven-mile queues anti-clockwise and clockwise respectively, according to Highways England.

Hertfordshire Police said "significant" traffic disruption was expected.

A spokeswoman said the products were "non-hazardous" but was unable to provide any more information about them.